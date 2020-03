Получите много баллов, помогайте. Помогите ответить на вопросы про робота- домох??зяйку. 1. Почему он необходим? 2. Где он может использоваться? 3. Когда он должен использоваться? 4. Кто может извлечь выгоду от его использо...

Гость: Гость:

Working as a housewife is a a hard job. You have to do a lot of things. You have to cook, clean and wash up. Also you help children with their homework and have to do all the shopping. Many women have to do it if they have children or want to keep a nice home for them and her husband. But many women who have other jobs sometimes also do the housewife job too. To make the best use of it, I think the women should be paid for this hard work. Also they should have days off. And of course they should stop their work at let's say seven o'clock. In this case this work would not be so exhausting.