Помогите Английский 8 класс (report the sentences) из прямой речи в косвенную. 1. "i got my exam results last week", sam told them. 2. " i shall buy a car if i had enough money" he said to her. 3. " i've been training hard r...
Помогите Английский 8 класс (report the sentences) из прямой речи в косвенную. 1. "i got my exam results last week", sam told them. 2. " i shall buy a car if i had enough money" he said to her. 3. " i've been training hard recently", he told the reporter's. 4. " i've already done the shopping" she said. 5. " i don't like that jacket" said bob. 6. "i shall have tidied my room by this time tomorrow" said zoe. 7."water boils at 100 degrees celsius" said our teacher. 8. he said: "they are leaving next monday" 9.jack said:" i haven't been playing football today"
1. Sam told them that he had got his exam results the previous week. 2. He said to her that he would buy a car if he had enough money. 3. He told the reporters that he had been training hard recently. 4. She said that she had already done the shopping. 5. Bob said that he did not like that jacket. 6. Zoe said that she would have tidied her room by that time the next day. 7. Our teacher said that water boils at 100 degrees Celsius. 8. He said that they were leaving the next Monday. 9. Jack said that he had not been playing football that day.
