Помогите, дам 20 баллов! Я не понимаю это! What will Clare, Clare`s family and Laura do in Brighton? What do you think? why? 1. СТОЛБ \\ The whole family likes sunny days Brighton. Clare and Laura think that Brighton`s par...

Английский язык
Помогите, дам 20 баллов! Я не понимаю это! What will Clare, Clare`s family and Laura do in Brighton? What do you think? why? 1. СТОЛБ \\ The whole family likes sunny days Brighton. Clare and Laura think that Brighton`s parks are fantastic! Jay keeps a tutle. Steve Douglas is a good sportsman. Elaine Douglas likes music. 2.СТОЛБ \\ watc a music performance in Brigton Dome tour the town take walks in the park compete in water sports relax on the beach visit the Brighton Seaa Life Centre.
Если надо соединить два столбца, то ловите: The whole family likes sunny days Brighton. tour the town Clare and Laura think that Brighton`s parks are fantastic! take walks in the park Jay keeps a turtle. visit the Brighton Sea a Life Centre Steve Douglas is a good sportsman. compete in water sports Elaine Douglas likes music. watc a music performance in Brigton Dome relax on the beach - а этот лишний. В первом столбце только 5 предложений, Ничего не пропустили?
