Английский язык

Помогите!!!!!!! J.K. Rowling is the author of the “Harry Porter” series. She is internationally famous. Her books have been sold over 377 (1) … copies worldwide. Rowling is one of (2) ... writers of our time. In 2006 Forbes (3) ... her the second richest female entertainer in the world. How did she get there? As a child, Rowling (4) ... writing stories. She was good (5) ... languages and didn’t like sports or maths. After (6) ... French and Classics at the University of Exeter she moved to London to work as a researcher and (7) ... secretary. One day, while she was on a four-hour delayed-train trip between Manchester and London, she (8) ... the idea for a story of a young boy who goes to a school of wizardry. As soon as she got home, she began writing. 1) a) million b) millions c) million of d) millions of 2) a) unsuccessful b) most successful c) the most successful d) the least successful 3) a) named b) admitted c) appreciated d) believed 4) a) was fond b) enjoyed c) delighted d) wanted 5) a) about b) on c) at d) in 6) a) studies b) study c) self-study d) studying 7) a) second language b) two-languages c) bilingual d) two-languaged 8) a) developed b) found c) took

