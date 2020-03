Помогите найти ошибки во временах в предложениях(НЕ ГРАММАТИЧЕСКИЕ). 4.Wendy gots up at six last time. 7. When does he get up yesterday? 9. She had a shower? 16. He tried to draw a horse. 18. She has a bath at the moment. ...

Английский язык

Помогите найти ошибки во временах в предложениях(НЕ ГРАММАТИЧЕСКИЕ). 4.Wendy gots up at six last time. 7. When does he get up yesterday? 9. She had a shower? 16. He tried to draw a horse. 18. She has a bath at the moment. 22. I am having a new dress. 23. Children asks many questions. 28. Went you to the cinema? 29. She have got a funny puppy. 30. We sometimes travelling to different countries in summer. 31. He not read the book last night.

Автор: Гость