Помогите написать письмо для Ан что было не меньше 80 букв письмо находиться снизу)ПППППлииииззззз помогите!!! Dear Clare. You asked me about the rules in Earlham High School. Our school uniform is boring. I have to wear a whi...

Английский язык

Помогите написать письмо для Ан что было не меньше 80 букв письмо находиться снизу)ПППППлииииззззз помогите!!! Dear Clare. You asked me about the rules in Earlham High School. Our school uniform is boring. I have to wear a white or blue blouse and blue skirt. And my brother has to wear a school tie. He hates it. Girls don't have to wear ties. Besides, we have to bring swimming costume for PE lessons. I like jeans, but we mustn't wear jeans at school. I think it`s not fair. Do you have to wear a school uniform? What`s it like? Yours, Ann.

