ПОМОГИТЕ НОМЕР 67 РЕШИТЬ Choose a time expression from the box for each sentence. / Выберите подходящий "указатель" времени из таблички и заполните пропуски: now – on Fridays – always – at the moment – every night 1) My fath...

Английский язык

ПОМОГИТЕ НОМЕР 67 РЕШИТЬ Choose a time expression from the box for each sentence. / Выберите подходящий "указатель" времени из таблички и заполните пропуски: now – on Fridays – always – at the moment – every night 1) My father is listening to the radio .............at the moment............. 2) I .......................................................................have toast for breakfast. 3) We watch the 9 o'clock news .................................................... 4) My brother is doing his homework ......................................................... 5) mother goes to the supermarket ...................................................... 6)I read a book or a magazine in bed ...................................................... 7) My grandmother ......................................................sends me a birthday present. 8) My brother is playing football...................................................... 9)At school we have our history lesson ...................................................... 10)My father ...................................................... buys a newspaper from the shop near his office.

