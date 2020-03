Помогите (((((((Переведите London is the capital of Great Britain and one of the oldest British cities. When Julius Caesar came to Britain in the year 55 В. C, he found a small settlement on the bank of the Thames. As years p...

Помогите (((((((Переведите London is the capital of Great Britain and one of the oldest British cities. When Julius Caesar came to Britain in the year 55 В. C, he found a small settlement on the bank of the Thames. As years passed by, this small settlement grew into a large town and in 1066 became the capital of the country. Modern London is a very large city. It is one of the largest cities in the world and a large industrial, cultural, scientific, educational and art centre. The historical centre of the capital is the City of London. It is the business centre of London. The Royal Exchange, the Bank of England, most of London's other banks and offices are situated there, and in the daytime it is a very busy part of the capital. In the evening and night hours, however, the City is almost empty, because the offices and banks are closed, and very few people live in the City. The West End is the richest and most beautiful part of London. It is a district of rich shops, fine houses and palaces, gardens and parks, theatres, concert halls and restaurants. The East End is the industrial part of London, the district of factories and docks. London is famous for its architecture. St. Paul's Cathedral, Westminster Abbey, the Houses of Parliament with Big Ben, the Tower of London and the Tower Bridge over the Thames have a worldwide fame. There are many other places of interest in London, such as the British Museum, Trafalgar Square with the Nelson Column, the National Gallery, Piccadilly Circus, Hyde Park, Buckingham Palace and many others.

