Помогите перевести 3 предложения в Reported Speech, пожалуйста. 1. Steven said:"I drove a car yesterday" 2. Mary said:"What time is it?" 3. The teacher said:"Give the diary please"

Английский язык
Помогите перевести 3 предложения в Reported Speech, пожалуйста. 1. Steven said:"I drove a car yesterday" 2. Mary said:"What time is it?" 3. The teacher said:"Give the diary please"
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. Steven said that he had driven a car the day before. 2.Mary said(asked) what time it was. 3.The teacher said me to give the diary please.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Химия
Какие ионы могут одновременно находиться в растворе? а) H+ и OH−, б) Na+ и Cl−, в) Ag+ и Cl???, г) H+ и S2−.
Ответить
Математика
57×0,1 Пожалуйста очень важно
Ответить
Математика
Вырази длину в сантиметрах. 30мм 50мм 250мм 180мм 380мм 900мм
Ответить
Математика
3(2y-1)+6(3y-4)=83+5(y-3)
Ответить
Математика
Какие числа составные 11,83, 105,79
Ответить