Помогите перевести 3 предложения в Reported Speech, пожалуйста. 1. Steven said:"I drove a car yesterday" 2. Mary said:"What time is it?" 3. The teacher said:"Give the diary please"
Английский язык
Помогите перевести 3 предложения в Reported Speech, пожалуйста. 1. Steven said:"I drove a car yesterday" 2. Mary said:"What time is it?" 3. The teacher said:"Give the diary please"
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. Steven said that he had driven a car the day before. 2.Mary said(asked) what time it was. 3.The teacher said me to give the diary please.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Химия
Какие ионы могут одновременно находиться в растворе? а) H+ и OH−, б) Na+ и Cl−, в) Ag+ и Cl???, г) H+ и S2−.
Математика
Математика
Математика