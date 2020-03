Помогите перевести. ДАЮ 20 БАЛЛОВ!!! 1)There is no need to take a bus to get to the theatrical studio. It will take us two minutes to walk there. It is just round the corner. 2)You almost can't be late for the performance. Thi...

Английский язык

Помогите перевести. ДАЮ 20 БАЛЛОВ!!! 1)There is no need to take a bus to get to the theatrical studio. It will take us two minutes to walk there. It is just round the corner. 2)You almost can't be late for the performance. This cinema works round the clock, without any breaks. It work non-stop,actually. 3)A famous writer lived in this street. I don't remember his name, but we can find it out I easily. Let's have a look at the name of the street. I'm sure that it is called after him. 4)It's not easy to live in big cities nowadays. I There are so many people, transport is crowded and people have no time for quiet walking and talking. Life is intense. 5)I don't remember the address, but this building looks very familiar. It seems to be the place we are looking for.

Автор: Гость