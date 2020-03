Помогите перевести текст с русского на английский? :))   В разных странах много суеверий, но я хочу сказать о русском народе и о дорожных приметах. Если вы встретите мужчину перед поездкой - повезет, если женщина - путь не удас...

Гость: Гость:

There are many superstitions in different countries, but I want to say about Russian people and road signs. If you meet a man before the trip, you're lucky. If you meet a woman - the trip won't succeed. It is not advised to wash your hair before the long journey, you can call trouble. To see on the way a nail or a sharp thing means the trouble. You should hold a corner of table before preparing for a long trip