The first of September 1666, Thomas Fainor, one of the bakers of king George, worked in his bakery on Pudding lane to ten o'clock. Ten he turned off his furnace (he claimed later) and went upstairs to bed. A few hours later, somewhere between midnight and two o'clock in the morning (historical records indicate somewhat contradictory data), he and his family woke up to smoke and fire on the first floor. Probably, considering that fire is not to cope, Faring with the family just got out of the house through a window and fled across the roofs of neighboring houses. The owner followed all households Farinera, but one of the maids — she was afraid of heights and preferred to stay in the house. It burned, and it is considered the first official victim of the fire of London. The fire continued to rage, and decided to inform the Lord mayor. The Lord mayor was very unhappy that he was woken up and pulled out of the house. Arriving at Pudding lane, he dismissively said: "Nonsense! It can put out pissing woman!" After that he went home to sleep. Soon the wind fanned the coals; they flew from the bakery on the other side of the alley and set fire to the hay stored for the horses in the back yard of the coaching Inn "the Old Inn". Houses in London stood very closely to each other and built on a wooden base; in addition, during the fire there was a strong wind — all these three factors, together, are the reason that burned the whole quarter, where once stood a bakery Farinera. Then the fire spread to the entire city its "fed" exploding barrels of wine, brandy, tar, and used for lighting oil, which were in the warehouses, where you get a fire. A strong wind helped him. People began to flee towards the river where boatmen wringing an incredible amount of transportation to a safe place. The fire that lasted a week until Thursday, and the fire was extinguished only after the winds subsided, and also due to any efforts of all who tried to deal with it.