помогите пож-ста написать сочинение на тему Instruction ends in the school-room, but education ends only with life

In school we are instructed to do tasks such as homework, projects, and so on. Teachers force us to do such activities, whether we wish to or not. Of course, this is a part of education, and cannot be avoided. But because of this, once a student graduates, he or she feels that they have finally gained the long awaited freedom from such duties. No longer are they obliged to fulfill demands from their teachers, and no longer do they have to prepare for exams and study. Such a stand on education is wrong though, for it gives a student the wrong idea of it. The correct outlook consists of the understanding that knowledge is gained throughout the whole course of your life, therefore studying never ends. As you graduate though, the way you study changes. But that is it.