Помогите пожалуйста люди добрые 8 9 10 задание очень прошу
Английский язык
Помогите пожалуйста люди добрые 8 9 10 задание очень прошу
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
9) 1- the cousin is yours 2- the sister is hers 3- the children are ours 4-the daughter is mine 5- the relatives are theirs 6- the niece is hers 7-the son is yours 8-the grandson is theirs 9-the nephew is his 10-the baby is ours 11-the parents are mine 12-the sister-in-law is mine 13-son-in-law is ours 14-mother-in-law is theirs 15-family is yours 16-grandfather is hers 17-aunt is his 10) 1-himself 2-herself 3-themselves 4-myself 5-herself 6-yourselves 7-ourselves 8) 1. We know you and your family 2. Mary Brown is a seller. She likes her job. 3. Their parents are abroad now. 4. I know his children. Their names are Paul and Elisabeth. 5. We know him and his wife. They are a happy couple. 6. Does your daughter help you about the house?-Yes, she does. 7. Don't take these books. I don't need them. 8. Grandmother and grandfather are in the garden now. Give them these newspapers, please.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Геометрия
Литература
Помогите пожалуйста! Рассказ"о чем плачут лошади " Нужно сделать творческую работ??(сочинение) - как в рассказе раскрывается любовь автора ко всему...
Английский язык
Биология