Помогите пожалуйста нужен текст на английском языке про среднее и начальное обра??ование в Британии

Education in England is obligatory for those who are at the age from 5 to 16. Schools in Britain are state (that usually are free) or private (that require a lot of money).Pupils in Britain usually take primary school and secondary school.They enter the school at the age of 5. It is called primary school. Here they study such subjects as English, math, and music and so on. They enter secondary school when they turn 11. Here they have a lot of subjects such as geography, history, chemistry, IT and so on.In Britain boys and girls visit the same classes and are not separated.At 16 they must pass the exam that states that they have finished the school. After getting the diploma (GCSE) they can either stay at school for preparing for the university, or go to college.Here the obligatory part of education comes to an end. Those who stay at school for 2 more years chose 4—5 subjects that they are going to study at university and prepare for the exam called A-level. They need it to enter university.Those who want to enter private school should be ready to pay a lot of money. The cost of the school is about 4—10 thousand pounds for the semester. Some private schools provide scholarships for very talented students that cover from 5 to 50% of the cost. But it is very difficult to get the scholarship.So that is the way English pupils get the education.