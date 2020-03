ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА перевести текст b) Spencerville is a small village. My vikkage has got five shops, three cafes, two scools and a new library. The Spencerville library is nice. I like going tgere. c) I think Babylon is the...

Английский язык

ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА перевести текст b) Spencerville is a small village. My vikkage has got five shops, three cafes, two scools and a new library. The Spencerville library is nice. I like going tgere. c) I think Babylon is the best place for children. There are very nice places where people walk. There are three parks where children and parents can have fun together. In autumn people go to rhe fairs. It`s fun. d) I like living in a small village. I love animals vtry much and Spencerville has got alot of animals where I live. e) Our town has got a really good pizza restaurant. I love their pizza. We often spend time there with my family and friends. f) A lot of pet animals live in my street. The family across the street has got five horses. At my house we one pig, one snfke, and seven fish. g) Mytown is small, but it is a beautiful and fun to me. h) I think Spencerville is special because it is so small. I know a lot of people in my village. They are very friendly. I love where I live.

Автор: Гость