Английский язык

Помогите пожалуйста с английским. Если можно с объяснением Раскройте скобки 1) John__________ (wash) the car now. 2) Mum usually________ (go) shopping at the weekend. 3) She_________ (wear) a new dress tomorrow. 4) Kate___________ (go) to bed early yesterday. 5) They often________ (eat) vegetable salad. 6) You_________(play) basketball next week. 7)We__________ (drink) tea at the moment. 8) I____________(find) my glasses an hour ago. Задайте вопросы. 1) He will go to school tomorrow (Where) 2) The girls play volleyball every week ( Who) 3) They bought an interesting book (What) 4) She is dancing with her friends (With whom) 5) Sam watches TV every evening. (When)

