Помогите пожалуйста с английским. Если можно с объяснением Раскройте скобки 1) John__________ (wash) the car now. 2) Mum usually________ (go) shopping at the weekend. 3) She_________ (wear) a new dress tomorrow. 4) Kate___________ (go) to bed early yesterday. 5) They often________ (eat) vegetable salad. 6) You_________(play) basketball next week. 7)We__________ (drink) tea at the moment. 8) I____________(find) my glasses an hour ago. Задайте вопросы. 1) He will go to school tomorrow (Where) 2) The girls play volleyball every week ( Who) 3) They bought an interesting book (What) 4) She is dancing with her friends (With whom) 5) Sam watches TV every evening. (When)
1) is washing 2)go 3)is wearing 4)go 5) eat 6)play 7)are drinking 8) точно не знаю но вроде : am finding вопросы: 1)where does (и дальше все предложение) 2)who do (и тд.) 3) what do (и тд.) 4) не помню (извини) 5) when does (и тд.)
