Английский язык

ПОМОГИТЕ, ПОЖАЛУЙСТА С ТЕСТОМ ПО АНГЛИЙСКОМУ ЯЗЫКУ! I. Определите видовременную форму глагола в следующих предложениях. 1. I have already signed the agreement. a. Present Continuous b. Present Perfect c. Present Simple 2. We are working on a new project now. a. Present Perfect b. Past Simple c. Present Continuous 3. He will open an account with this bank. a. Future Simple b. Present Continuous c. Present Perfect 4. Cash flow was the main problem. a. Present Continuous b. Present Perfect c. Past Simple 5. She has just invited me to the presentation today. a. Present Continuous b. Present Perfect c. Past Continuous II. Соотнесите видовременную форму страдательного залога в первой колонке с соответствующим названием во второй колонке. 1. is changed a) Present Continuous Active 2. will change b) Present Simple Active 3. was changed c) Past Simple Active 4. has been changed d) Future Simple Active 5. is being changed e) Present Perfect Active 6. have changed f) Present Continuous Passive 7. is changing g) Future Simple Passive 8. will be changed 9. change 10. changed h) Present Perfect Passive i) Present Simple Passive j) Past Simple Passive III. Выберите правильный вариант перевода сказуемых в предложениях: 1. We were asked to keep our mobiles switched off. a. нас попросили b. мы попросили c. нас попросят 2. A time management skills course will be organized next week. a. был организован b. будет организован c. организует 3. A private office is isolated. a. изолирован b. будет изолирован c. был изолирован 4. Two billion sandwiches are eaten by the British for lunch every day. a. съедаются b. были съедены c. будут съедены 5. Finally the contract was signed. a. будет подписан b. был подписан c. подписывают 6. The question will be left for the next meeting. a. будет оставлен b. был оставлен c. оставляют IV. Определите правильную форму глагола в страдательном залоге. 1. Two cameras (to damage) in transit. a. damaged b. is damaged c. were damaged 2. The business (to run) by two families. a. are run b. is run c. ran 3. Most goods (to provide) by organizations rather than individuals. a. is provided b. are provided c. provided 4. This point of the contract (to discuss) recently. a. has been discussed b. have been discussed c. is discussed 5. During the banquet tomorrow all the important guests (to seat) in the dining room. a. are seated b. was seated c. will be seated 6. The integration process (to discuss) at the meeting yesterday. a. was discussed b. were discussed c. will be discussed V. Выберите правильный видовременную форму глагола-сказуемого в Active или Passive. 1. Employers (to want) younger people. a. wants b. want c. are wanted 2. I (to make) redundant last year. a. was made b. made c. had made 3. The company (to make up) of 60 % women and 40 % men. a. is made up b. made up c. had made up 4. We (to pay) by credit card. a. will be paid b. be paid c. will pay 5. The second line (to launch) yet. a. hasn’t been launched b. haven’t been launched c. hasn’t launched VI. Определите правильный вспомогательный глагол в предложениях во временах Active или Passive: 1. The presentation ... being given now. a. was b. is c. does 2. I ... worked in both companies. a. have been b. have c. has 3. The budget ... reviewed next Friday. a. will be b. will c. is 4. She ... respected by all her colleagues for her enthusiasm. a. was b. did c. were 5. ... you like your job? a. are b. does c. do VII . Определите функцию причастия I . 1. We are hoping for an upturn in sales around the Christmas period. a. определение b. обстоятельство c. часть сказуемого 2. Technically speaking, we have run into negative profit. a. определение b. обстоятельство c. часть сказуемого 3. The fact is, we’re selling old product through inefficient distributors. a. определение b. обстоятельство c. часть сказуемого 4. When founding a new company you should have enough money. a. определение b. обстоятельство c. часть сказуемого 5. He is the president of a big company producing software. a. определение b. обстоятельство c. часть сказуемого

