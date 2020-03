Помогите пожалуйста составить диалог, в котором будет сказана проблема, приключи??шаяся со мной во время отпуска.

Гость: Гость:

Andrew: Welcome back, Bella! How was your holiday? Isabelle: Hi, Andrew. It was fantastic. It's a shame you didn't come. Andrew: OK, don't make me jealous. Just tell me all about it. Isabelle: Well, Greece was amazing. I took lots of pictures, but I got sunstroke. Andrew: How awful! Isabelle: Well, I should have been more careful. Anyway, after Greece, I went to Italy, but I got seasick on the ferry. Andrew: Oh, poor thing! Hope it didn't spoil your holiday. Isabelle: No, not at all. Italy was fantastic! The people are very friendly and I loved Italian cuisine. You have to go to Rome some day. It's beautiful. Andrew: Yes, maybe next year. Did you manage to go to Spain? Isabelle: Yes, but I had a bit of trouble in Barcelona. Andrew: Really? What happened? Isabelle: My purse was stolen while I was waiting for a bus. Luckily, there wasn't much money in it. Andrew: That's bad luck! Isabelle: I know, but these things happen and I didn't let it spoil my holiday. Andrew: Good for you! Anyway, the important thing is that you're back safe and sound, and you had a good time. Isabelle: That's true, and I'm thinking of going back next year if you're interested. Andrew: Sounds good!