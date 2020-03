Помогите пожалуйста Вставить артикли, где они необходимы 1. ... room 25 is on ... 3d floor. 2. ... lecture begins at ... 9 o'clock in ... morning. 3. ... 5 o'clock tea is ... tradition in England. 4. Open ... textbook on ... ...

Английский язык

Помогите пожалуйста Вставить артикли, где они необходимы 1. ... room 25 is on ... 3d floor. 2. ... lecture begins at ... 9 o'clock in ... morning. 3. ... 5 o'clock tea is ... tradition in England. 4. Open ... textbook on ... page 20 and look at ... picture at ... top of... page. 5. ... February is ... shortest month of ... year. 6. He read ... story from ... beginning to ... end. 7. ... new year begins on ... 1st of ... January. 8. She is in ... 10th year at ... school and her brother is ... 3d year student at ... university. 9. ... number 10, Downing Street is ... residence of... British Prime Minister. B. 1. ... fish is more useful than ... meat. 2. Don't drink ... milk, it is very cold. 3. ... water in ... river is quite warm this summer. 4. Can you bake ... bread? 5. ... bread isn't enough for ... three of us. 6.I take ... coffee with ... sugar. 7. ... English like to drink ... tea with ... milk. 8. ... man can't live without ... air. 9. There was ... smell of ... spring in ... air. 10. You married her not for ... love but for ... money.

