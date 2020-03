Помогите пожалуйста!!! Write about where you live.What is your city/town famous for? Use: When was it founded? Is it big/small/old/modern/nice/beautiful/hospitable? What is it famous for?

Английский язык

Помогите пожалуйста!!! Write about where you live.What is your city/town famous for? Use: When was it founded? Is it big/small/old/modern/nice/beautiful/hospitable? What is it famous for?

Автор: Гость