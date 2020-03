Помогите пожалуйста,заранее спасибо #2

Гость: Гость:

1. If I could get the car started, I would take you to work. 2. If Peter hadn't responded in a very agressive manner, the teacher wouldn't have got angry. 3. If Mary had locked the car properly, it wouldn't have been stolen. 4. If I had known about your difficult situation, I would have helped you. 5. Susan wouldn't have left William, if he had been responsible and understanding. 6. If she had had any money with her, she would have taken a taxi.