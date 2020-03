Помогите пожалуууйста !!!!!!!!! Use the words in brackets to rewrite the sentences . 1) it's possible that the underwater park will attract 750,000 visitors per year . (cloud) 2) it's possible that we'll go snorkeling this ...

Английский язык

Помогите пожалуууйста !!!!!!!!! Use the words in brackets to rewrite the sentences . 1) it's possible that the underwater park will attract 750,000 visitors per year . (cloud) 2) it's possible that we'll go snorkeling this afternoon . (may) 3) it's likely that coral will soon grow on the sculptures in the underwater park . (probably) 4) it's just possible that we'll swim to the park today . (might) 5) it's certain that we'll go to Cancun next weekend (definitely)

Автор: Гость