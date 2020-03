Помогите пожалуйста. My hometown is special. I live in Nigniy Novgorod. I like living there because________. There are___________. You can_________________. My favourite place___________. People are_________...

Гость: Гость:

My hometown is special. I live in Nigniy Novgorod. I like living there because MY TOWN IS VERY BEAUTIFUL. There are A LOT OF PLACES OF INTEREST THERE. You can WALK ALONG THE STREETS AND GO INTO THE PARKS. My favourite place IS ONE OF THE PARKS. People are FRIENDLY AND HOSPITABLE. My TOWN is special because I WAS BORN HERE.