Помогите, пожалуйста, написать сочинение по английскому языку 9 класс. Очень надо только пожалуйста, чтобы было приличным и грамотным. Write an essay about the resons to learn the English language. Пожалуйста, очень надо срочно...

I want to learn English in order that in the future to travel to various countries. To make friends from social networks, not only from Russia as it is now, but fromdifferent countries and cities. So as you can continue to enter the internationalmanager or international lawyer, as well as reporter, interpreter, and simply for their development may have.

Гость: Гость:

There are many reasons to learn English, but because it is one of the most difficult languages to learn it is important to focus on exactly why it is you want to learn English. If you know English well, an incredible amount of resources becomes accessible: books, courses, videos and of course, a great part of the Internet. Many positions require dealing with clients, service providers or colleagues from other countries. In those cases, your knowledge of English is a critical advantage. It can help you advance further in your career. You can speak with confidence and get your message across clearly, instead of hesitating and stammering. Well, it's a GLOBAL LANGUAGE. As an example, a German person and a Mexican person can communicate using English. They usually wouldn't communicate using Bulgarian...