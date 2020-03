Помогите пожалуйста перевести мои ответы на вопросы. Можно немного перестроить,подредактировать   1)Благодаря Древней Греции появился театр. Идеи таких философов и драматургов как Софокла, Сократа, Демосфена и Гомера оказали ог...

Гость: Гость:

1) The theater appeared thanks to the Ancient Greece. Ideas of such philosophers and playwriters as Sophocles, Socrates, Demosthenes, and Homer had a huge influence on literature as well as cultural development / progress of other civilizations. The Roman form of government has served as an example to many countries. 2) I know some Greek legends. As far as I remember, Prometheus stole fire from the gods and gave it to mankind, and Hercules is known for his 12 labors. 3) I do not know a lot about this war, but I read about Trojan horse. The Warriors built a wooden horse and hid inside it, and when the enemies dragged it into the city, the soldiers jumped out and opened the gate and, with the rest of the troops, captured the city of Troy. 4) Slave rebellions constantly took place in the Roman Empire, and it was attacked from outside. The Roman Empire fell after Visigoths captured Rome.