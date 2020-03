помогите пожалуйста, составить рассказ по английскому, почему я хожу в школу?

Гость: Гость:

Everyday I wake up and go at school. I can`t understand why other pupils don`t like school. First of all, It is a very interesting and useful place. At school you can get many new knowledges everyday. I have many favourite lessons: russian, history, mathematics,litrature. I`m so proud of me when I get excellent marks, but I`m learning in order to be clever, not just to get good marks. Also you can`t forget that school is place where you meet your friends. You can chat, laugh, have fun. One of the reasons the youth is the best time of life is school that`s why all we shouldn`t waste time