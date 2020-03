Помогите пожалуйста. срочно нужно сестре сочинение на английском языке на тему: Мое рабочее место 15-20 предложений. спасибо заранее тому, кто поможет))

Гость: Гость:

1. I have my own room. 2. There is a big computer table to the right of the window. 3. It is very comfortable.4. I have all nesessary things here and can take everything without leaving my arm chair.5.It is very cosy and comfortable too. 6.There are 2 book shelves where I keep my books, exercise - books, my toy collection.7. The central place is for my computer.8. I can*t even imagine my life without it!9. I spend a lot of time here! 10. I have to do a lot of homework sitting at my table. 11. But I can rest here too. 12. I have a good musical centre here too. 13. So I can find good music in the Inthernet or listen to one of my discs.14. I can watch a film too. 15. I spend more part of my time in my room. 15. That*s why I try to do my working place as comfortable and cosy as it possible. 16. I like to stand a vase with flowers here, to work or think about something plesant and look at beautiful flowers. А второй ответ- копия моего более раннего сочинения!!! Хорошо копируют!!!