Помогите придумать «Инструкция детей игр на улице». На английском языке. ??? СРОЧН??ОО!!!!!??!!!ЖЕЛАТЕЛЬНО ПОБЫСТРЕЕ!!

Английский язык
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
In the beginning of the game all together  then it stood up, face to the wall,  loudly counts to 100 (or other  number) . Others at this time are hiding.  Counted to 100, it goes  look for hidden. Sometimes before this supposed to say "one-two-  three-four-five, I'm going [all of you]  look for" . Seeing hiding, he  should be the first to reach the place  where he began his search, and touch  the walls, uttering the appointed words, different in different  regions ("check", "wand  wand" , "Pala-Viry" , "Kula-  Kula" , "Tukey-hands" , "tookie-tookie for  yourself" , "ban-drum" , "knock-  knock for himself" , "Pali-Bob", "tuk - tuk") . Each hidden  the first tries to do the same  the. The following driving  is he hiding from whom  tasalli ("sacculi" ) first, and if  not tasalli anyone — the same as last time. To hide behind  or driving next to impossible. Free players can help  still not found, shouting tips like: [1] "Ax-an ax, sit like a thief and not  look out in the yard" — means  the time for the appearance of very  adverse; "Saw-saw, fly like an arrow" —  reverse meaning: it is possible  to overtake it, which means it's time  popping up from cover. In the West, also distributed  a variant of the game called  sardine . In this embodiment,  hiding one, but looking for it all  the rest of them. The one who will find it  the first, hides with him. Then they are joined by the following,  who will find them, then turns all  the rest of them....
