Помогите пж соединить ствелками Match the words from the columns Christms ] in May Easter (Day)] on the 31st of October New Year] on the 25th of December Mother's Day] is late March or early April Hallowe'en ] on the ...

Английский язык

Помогите пж соединить ствелками Match the words from the columns Christms ] in May Easter (Day)] on the 31st of October New Year] on the 25th of December Mother's Day] is late March or early April Hallowe'en ] on the 31st of December/ April Fools' Day} on the 1st of January

Автор: Гость