Помогите решить 4 задание перевод сделать отрицание и вопрос

1.She was in the cinema yesterday. (Past Simple) . She was not in the cinema yesterday. Was she in the cinema yesterday? 2.He will work tomorrow. (Future Simple) . He will not work tomorrow. Will he work tomorrow? 3.They often go to the cinema. (Present Simple) . They don't often go to the cinema. Do they often go to the cinema? 4.I was walking in the park yesterday. (Past Continues) . I was not walking in the park yesterday. Was I walking in the park yesterday? (Were you walking in the park yesterday? )