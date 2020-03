Помогите с 4 плиииз умоляю

Гость: Гость:

1. Tony has been reading Harry Potter books for year. He has read 2 books. 2. Bridget has been eating oranges for 6 minutes. She has eaten 2 kilos. 3. Tara has been shopping for clothes yesterday. She has tried on 10 dresses. 4. Christal has been doing homework since 6 o'clock. She has done maths. 5. Danni has been playing tennis since he was 10. He has got 3 medals. 6. Liz has been friends with Nick for 5 years. They have fallen out twice. 7. Annie has ironed for 20 minutes. She has ironed 2 blouses.