Помогите с английским Choose the correct option, A or B. a Neil got .................... for stealing the boss's wallet. A promoted B the sack b I was .................... because the company closed the department. A made ...

Английский язык

Помогите с английским Choose the correct option, A or B. a Neil got .................... for stealing the boss's wallet. A promoted B the sack b I was .................... because the company closed the department. A made redundant B interviewed c Sam retired last month after a very successful .................... as a heart surgeon. A job B career d Bill has a .................... job working forty hours a week in a hospital. A full-time B part-time e I'm going to apply.................... a job as a circus clown. A to B for f Most people in the UK .................... when they're 65. A finish B retire g Susie works .................... sales and marketing, doesn't she? A for B in h I resigned .................... my job mainly because I was bored. A from B with i If you're out of...................., life can be hard. A employment B work j Dave works Pizza Palace as a waiter. A in B for

Автор: Гость