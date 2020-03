Помогите с Англиским сама решить не могу вот задание: Напиши письмо другу о том, как вы готовились и празновали День матери. Написала так:   Dear Nikita (а что дальше писать?)

Гость: Гость:

Dear Nikita, yesterday I made a present to my mother!! Because it was a DAY MOTHER`S.Yesterday I was very tired.But I wanted , what on day mother`s my mother will be happy!So I made a present.When my mum slept,I qot up at five o`clock.And I went to made a cake.When cake was finished and it was six o`clock, I went to my bedroom and drew a picture.When my mum qot up and went to the kitchen where was a cake,she was so happy when she saw a cake and my picture .She didn`t understand what it is meant.Then I went to my mum and Kissed her!!!! And she understanded what it was ME!!!