Помогите с английским Write questions for these answers. It's famous for its movie theatres. The Kodak Theater is. There are a lot of shops and restaurants there. Because people like to think that they're likely to meet a star ...

1. What is it famous for? 2. Which theatre is located in Hollywood? 3. How many shops and restaraunts are there? 4. Why do people want to go there? 5. What will I have to do to see a star? 6. Where is the Walk of Fame? 7. What is it known for? 8. How much does it cost?

Гость: Гость:

What is this city famous for?--It's famous for its movie theatres. What is the most poppular theatre?-The Kodak Theater is. Are there any shops and restaurants there? -There are a lot of shops and restaurants there. Why is this place so popular for thousands of people?- Because people like to think that they're likely to meet a star there. What will you have to do to see a star? -You'll have to stand in a big crowd behind the velvet ropes. What is the most famous place in Hollywood connecting with super stars?- The Walk of Fame is in Hollywood Boulevard. What is it famous for? -It's the world's most unusual monument to talent and success. How much does it cost? -It costs about $40,000.