Помогите сделать 30 балов даю

Гость: Гость:

1.He said that he had ordered a pizza for dinner 2.She said that they must write a letter to their lawyer 3.The plumber said to them that he would come and fix the tap the following day 4.She said to her friend that it was the best holiday she had ever had 5. Tom said that he would waiy for me 6.Peter said that he was very tired 7.He ssid that he had lost all his money