Помогите сделать очень нужно! пожалуйста

1Did you play football yesterday? -No, he didn`t. He played football last weekend. 2Did they ski in the mountains last year? - Yes, they did. 3 Did she travel abroad last month? - No she didn`t. She traveled abroad last year. 4Did you use a computer when you were five? - No I didn`t. I used a computer when I was eight. 5Did he cycle to school last Tuesday? - Yes, he did