Помогите сделать очень нужно! пожалуйста
Английский язык
Помогите сделать очень нужно! пожалуйста
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1Did you play football yesterday? -No, he didn`t. He played football last weekend. 2Did they ski in the mountains last year? - Yes, they did. 3 Did she travel abroad last month? - No she didn`t. She traveled abroad last year. 4Did you use a computer when you were five? - No I didn`t. I used a computer when I was eight. 5Did he cycle to school last Tuesday? - Yes, he did
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Английский язык
Make up true answers to the following questions. 1. Have you ever made fruit salad? When did you make it? 2. Have you ever run fast? When and...