Помогите составить диалог продавца и недавольного клиента и перевести

Гость: Гость:

человек покупает сок,и на следущий день покупатель приходит с с оков у которого истек срок годности! -здравствуйте я вчера купил у вас сок,и дело в том что у него истек срок годности!отвечает продавец-и что вы хотите от меня?отвечает покупатель-я очен не доволен тем,что вы не следите за качеством ваших продуктов!говорит продавец простите но я не могу не чело сделать! можете отвечает покупатель,замените мне на новый сок! я не могу отвечает продавец!начинается ругательство и один из прохожих говорит может вы перестанете это не очень красиво и продолжал говорить напишите ваше недовольство в книгу жалоб и так кончился ихний спор! перевод a person buys a juice, and the next day the buyer comes from the shackles of which has expired shelf life! "Hello, yesterday I bought from you juice, and the fact that he had an expired shelf life answers! the seller-and what you want from me? liable buyer-I'm not very pleased with the fact that you did not watch the quality of your products! says the seller sorry but I can't forehead to do! can the buyer's responsibility, replace me to a new juice! I can't seller is responsible!begins a curse and one of the passers-by said can you stop it's not very nice and went on to talk write your discontent in the book of complaints and thus ended their dispute!