Помогите составить предложение с каждым словом: headings media bulletin article covering first
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
We should match the parts of the text with the headings Media is very popular nowadays. Bulletin is a short printed report that gives information about an organization or group This article is not interesting This plastic covering is not good enough. My first article was great success.
