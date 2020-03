Помогите составить предложения из слов: he, a duck, must, see, cannot, she, Ann, run, a rabbit, swim, skip, a cat, we, jump, sing, pigs, is, fox, green, bad, ugly, can.

Гость: Гость:

1. Ann has a big red cat . 2. Tom is seven. 3. Is it a green pen? - Yes, it is . 4. Sam can swim and skip . 5. Is it Jim's rabbit ? - No, it isn't. 6. Ann is slim. 7. Tim has six grey pigs . 8. Nick has a big red bag. 9. Bill's fox is red. 10. It is a big red fox . 11. Pete can swim and jump . 12. Ann is six. 13. Jill can skip and run . 14. Can Bob swim ? - Yes, it can . 15. Is it a tram? - Yes, it is . 16. Is a rabbit slim? - No, it isn't. 17. Can Pete's cat sing ? - No, it can't . 18. Is his cat grey? - Yes, it is . 19. Bob can skip and swim . 20. Sam has a big black cat . 21. Alice cannot swim and sing . 22. He can sing . 23. Sam's hen is big and black. 24. Ann can skip and run . 25. Is Tim's rabbit slim? 26. Is it Ann's bag? - No, it isn't. 27. Can a frog sing ? - Yes, it can . 28. Is the frog big? - Yes, it is . 29. Can Bob's frogs swim ? 30. Is it Ben's cat ? - No, it isn't. 31. Bill has seven red pens. 32. Bill must skip . 33. Kate is six. 34. Is Bill's fox big? - 35. Is the hen fat? 36. Bob has six green pens. 37. Is Bob's hen black? 38. Can Bill's dog swim ? 39. Is it Ann's cat ? - Yes, it is . 40. She sees seven red cats. 41. Bob has ten green pens. 42. He can sing and swim . 43. We swim and skip . 44. He has six cats and seven dogs. 45. It swims, runs and jumps. 46. Ben has a black dog, a red cat and a green fox . 47. We see a black cat and a grey dog. 48. He is not big. 49. He can run and jump . 50. But it can not swim and sing . 51. Big black dogs must run and jump . 52. Big pigs must not run . 53. A green frog is ugly . 54. A grey duck can't sing .