Английский язык
Помогите,СРОЧНО,простите если будут ошибки в словах 1.The Akhorda is A. in Astana B. in Almata C. hear Astana 2. London is A. In Great Britain B. in Asia C. The USA 3. In Kazakhstan, the Alatau mountains are A. in the south B. in the west C. in the north 4.What's the weather like in Almaty today? A. Yes it is B. It's sunny C. it's in the south 5. Where is the Zhaiyk river A. It's in the north of Kazakhstan B. It's in the south of Kazakhstan C. it's in the west of Kazakhstan 6. What's the temperature in Astana today? A. It is 20 C B. It is a very old city C.I'd like to visit Astana
