ПОМОГИТЕ СРОЧНО УЖЕ ЧЕРЕЗ ЧАС НА УЧЕБУ А У МЕНЯ ВСЕ НИКАК НЕ ПОЛУЧАЕТСЯ СДЕЛАТЬ АН??ЛИЙСКИЙ НУЖНО ВСТАВИТЬ АРТИКЛИ A/AN/THE We seldom know when most games were introduced, but (1)…. date when (2) … crosswords were first playe...

ПОМОГИТЕ СРОЧНО УЖЕ ЧЕРЕЗ ЧАС НА УЧЕБУ А У МЕНЯ ВСЕ НИКАК НЕ ПОЛУЧАЕТСЯ СДЕЛАТЬ АН??ЛИЙСКИЙ НУЖНО ВСТАВИТЬ АРТИКЛИ A/AN/THE We seldom know when most games were introduced, but (1)…. date when (2) … crosswords were first played is fixed. At (3) … beginning of (4)… twentieth century, (5)… editor of (6)… large newspaper received (7)… letter in which (8)… author wrote that during his vacation he had invented (9)… interesting game. There was (10)… sheet of paper in (11)… letter with a large number of little squares drawn on it. There were (12)…numbers in (13)…squares and on (14)… back of the sheet there was (15)… row of questions connected with (16)… numbers in (17)… squares. (18)… answers to (19)… questions were given at (20)… bottom of the page. The editor read (21)… letter, laughing over (21)… strange game, and then put (22)… letter in his pocket and forgot about it. He remembered in a few days later, while he was having (23)… supper with some friends; and after (24)… supper he showed it to them. Uniting their efforts, (25)… friends spent a few pleasant hours over (26)… crossword puzzle. They told (27)… editor to publish (28)… game in his newspaper, insisting that many people would enjoy playing it. In (29)… days after the crossword puzzle appeared in the newspaper, hundreds of letters were received from (30)… readers, asking (31)… editor to continue publishing such games. And so, (32)… new form of entertainment was begun, which has now spread all over (33)… world.

