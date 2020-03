Помогите!!!! Строго по заданию.Нужно составить сначала вопросительную форму,а потом ответ на нее.

Гость: Гость:

1. With whom Andy walked the streets of Paris last summer holidays? With Janet Andy walked the streets of Paris last summer holidays 2. What animals they always take care of in the country in summer? They always take care of hens and geese in the country in summer 3. Where her friends bathed lately? Her friends bathed in the pond lately 4. When the pupils usually talk about their wonderful holidays? The pupils usually talk about their wonderful holidays on 1st of September 5. Where is Don traveling by bus now? Don is traveling by bus to Madrid now 6. How often your parents paint their house in the country? They paint their house in the country every summer.