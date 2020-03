Помогите умоляю срочно два упражнения надо

Гость: Гость:

90с 1. If you see a ghost, would you be frightened? 2. If Sarah has a problem, who would she talk to? 3. Would Marc come to the party, if I ask him? 4. What would you do, if you are in Kate's position? 5. If you can go anywhere, where would you go? 90d (если я правильно поняла) 1. Toni would want to see us, so he phones us. 2. We would eat out if it's not expensive. 3. You would be in a football team if you come to training sessions. 4. If students enjoy your lessons, they would come to every class. 5. If she practises every day, she would be very good. 6. I will win the lottery, so I will carry on working.