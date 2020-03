Помогите выполнить задание по английскому 3 класс.

Гость: Гость:

1)the monkey isn't making faces 2)the lions aren't running in the jungle 3)the bird isn't flying in the sky 4)the giraffe isn't eating the grass 5)the cat isn't climbing the tree 6)the hippo isn't sleeping in the water 7)the rhino isn't swimming in the river 8)the zebras aren't running fast 9)the crocodile isn't drinking water 10)the seal isn't lieing in the sun