Помогитк перевести текст на русский пожалуйста ОЧЕНЬ НАДО!!! Samuel Langhorne Clemens was born on November 30, 1835, Missouri ,the USA. As a boy he was often sick, but grew to be healthy. He was both adventurous and naughty. H...

Помогитк перевести текст на русский пожалуйста ОЧЕНЬ НАДО!!! Samuel Langhorne Clemens was born on November 30, 1835, Missouri ,the USA. As a boy he was often sick, but grew to be healthy. He was both adventurous and naughty. He spent much of his time playing along the Mississippi River and in the wppds nearby. He used to spend on his uncle's farm where he had a lot ot friends. On the farm, he also saw seweral disturbing incidents, including slave beatings and murder, which he latel used as material for his novels. Samuel's father died in 1847, and he left school and became a printer's assistant to help to support his family. He left his home in 1853 to continue his printing work in New York , Philadelphia , and other places in the USA. From 1857 until the Civil War started in 1861, he sailed a riverboat on the Mississippi River. After the war, he warked as a reporter under the pseudonym of "Mark Twain", which was a boating phrase that indicated two fathoms of water. In 1864, he went to San Francisco and wrote for magazines and newspapers. In 1866, he started travelling, visiting Hawaii, Europe, and the Middle East, started travelling people, gatheting material for his writing. In 1870 Ssmuel married Olivia Langdon. They had a son and three daughters. The family lived in Connecticut from 1871 until 1891. In 1872 he pudlished his first book. In 1876, he published The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, and in 1885, he published The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn. These books made his name world famous with children and teenagers. He recived honorary degrees from Yale in 1901 and from the University of Missouri in 1902, and he received another honorary degree from Oxford in 1907. On April 21, 1910, Samuel Clemens died of angina

