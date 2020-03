Порекомендуйте своим друзьям или родственникам книгу или фильм (8-10 предложений)   Recommend your friends or relatives a book or a film to enjoy during their leisure time. Write for an Internet blog (8-10 sentences)

Гость: Гость:

I think, you must read a book "The Dark Beginning" by Maks Frai. It is a fantastic book with a brilliant style and a lot of adventures. It is about worlds in our dreams. A lot of funny caracters will wait you. Hours, minutes will fly very quickly when you start to read this book. You won't think that you lose your time. So, read this book and ought your friends to read it too!