Поставь вопрос: Summer is bright and nice. Why ......................? He lives in the forest. Where ................? The postcard is from England. Where is .............? Billy likes ice cream and sweets. What ....? He has go...

Поставь вопрос: Summer is bright and nice. Why ......................? He lives in the forest. Where ................? The postcard is from England. Where is .............? Billy likes ice cream and sweets. What ....? He has got a lot of friends. How many ......../
Why is summer bright and nice? Where does he live? Where is postcard from? What does Billy like? How many friends has he got?
Why summer is bright? Where he lives? Where is the postcard? What Billy likes? How many friends he has
