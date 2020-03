Поставить в отрицательную и вопросительную формы

Гость: Гость:

Parents don't love their children. Do parents love their children? Cats don't catch mice. Do cats catch mice? Pupils don't go to school. Do pupils go to school? Purposeful people don't always get what they want. Do purposeful people always get what they want? The sun doesn't rise in the east. Does the sun rise in the east? Boys don't like to play football. Do boys like to play footbal?