Поставьте в правильную форму!Прошу!!MANCHESTER UNITED is a football club that these days 1 . (become) one of the most well-known in the world. It 2 . (start) in 1902 and it 3 . (win) the FA Cup, a famous competition in English football, more times than any other club. In 1958, many of its players 4 . (die) when their plane crashed in Germany. Ten years later, the club 5 . (win) the European Cup, with famous players like George Best and Bobby Charlton. in the early 1990s, the club 6 . (become) a public company, with shares on the Stock Exchange. Since then, it 7 . (start) its own TV channel and it 8 . (become) even more famous wor| d—wide, with all kinds of publicity and many different kinds of goods related to the club. In 1999, the team 18 I ll| |T '7 l 9 . (win) European Champions League. They 10 . (lose) the match against Bayern Munich 1-0 but right at the end of the match they 11 . (score) two goals. ‘ . The club has millions of supporters both in Britain and abroad — although many of them 12 . (never go) to ‘ Manchester in their lives!

